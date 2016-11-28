16th Annual Whataburger Noramthon Presented by Restoration Windows from Statewide Remodeling.com at Starpower!

Join the Ticket at Starpower at Arapaho and the Tollway in the SE quadrant for the 16th Annual Whataburger Noramthon Presented by Restoration Windows from Statewide Remodeling.com!!

The 16th Annual What-A-Burger Norm-a-thon will be the focus of the Norm and Donovan show on Sportsradio 1310 & 96.7fm The Ticket from Nov. 28th through it’s culmination with 18 hours of broadcasting live on Dec. 28 from the Starpower mega-location on the Tollway at Arapaho. This weeks long effort raises money for the Austin Street Center for the Homeless which has been recognized nationally for its remarkable work combating homelessness.

Last year’s Norm-a-thon blew away all previous records for money raised by this event reaching $500K! That brought the 15 year total for cash raised through the What-A-Burger Norm-a-thon to a whopping $2,500 Million-plus! The event has touched and bettered the lives of literally thousands of people in its 15-year existence and it’s all due to the incredible generosity and care of the listeners to The Ticket who’ve responded with ever-increasing support for the event.

Besides the title sponsor of What-A-Burger who jumped on board with their support from the very inception of the concept, the success of the event has been incredibly boosted by the support and generosity Starpower and Crest Cars.

The What-A-Burger Norm-a-thon again consists of several “moving parts” including:

THE CAR RAFFLE

For the last several years the centerpiece of the Norm-a-thon effort to raise money for Austin Street Center has been raffling off a spectacular vehicle from Crest Cars in Plano. But this year your past generosity has encouraged us again to take a true leap of faith. For this Norm-a-thon we’re auctioning off TWO fantastic Brand-New INFINITI QX30 Crossovers from Crest Cadillac.

The All-New/ Brand-New INFINITI QX30 Crossover in black with Graphite interior

UNDENIABLY INFINITI

Click Here for more information!

We are thrilled to once again be raffling TWO beautiful cars during this year’s Norm A Thon, thanks to our friends at Crest Cadillac! This year, we’re auctioning off TWO gorgeous Crest INFINITI QX30 Crossover’s and we will cut off the sales of raffle tickets at exactly 2500 sold making your chances of being a winner much better. The raffle tickets go on sale starting November 28th. Make sure you get yours early, because these go FAST!

Purchasing your raffle tickets is easy and very safe. Simply go to this secure website

Tickets are $100 each and for each ticket purchased you get your name in the bin for the drawing which will take place live during the Norm-a-thon at Starpower at 9:10 p. m. on Dec. 28. It takes just a moment to purchase your tickets.

Use your credit card. It’s so easy. And a Norm-a-thon car raffle ticket makes a wonderful stocking stuffer for Christmas.

As with all such raffles, there are some rules:

But, while on the subject of tax, we have even more sensational news. Thanks to Crest and its General Manager Mike Brosin the Norm-a-thon has been able to obtain these cars at a price such that this year’s winners WILL NOT HAVE TO PAY ANY IRS TAX!!!! This means a savings of thousands of dollars in this situation.

Thank you so for your support of the Crest car raffle in the past. We hope you’ll do as you have always done—-quickly sell out this year’s event where you could be the winner of a fabulous Brand-New INFINITI QX30! Good luck. And buy your raffle tickets knowing that you’re supporting the most marvelous homeless center in our country—Austin Street.

NORM-A-THON’S 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Each year the What-A-Burger Norm-a-thon auctions off a wonderful item each day on our 10-noon show beginning 12 days before Christmas. We open the phone lines at 888-787-1310 for calls from approximately 10:10 through the end of the show (roughly 11:55). At that point we cut off the bidding and declare that day’s winner.

Here’s the list and the date they’ll be auctioned on my show:

Thursday, Dec. 8A fantastic Cowboys collector’s item from Gameday Connexion. A spectacularly framed (36 X 45) autographed Dak Prescott jersey. This gorgeous piece of sports art also includes a Dak picture and large blue Cowboys star as part of the item.

Gameday Connexion specializes in sports autographs public appearances, custom framing and sports memorabilia including panoramic views of stadiums, banners, full-sized NFL and college football helmets and much, much more. There’s something for every sports fan at Gameday Connexion from NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB and more than 180 schools and all are 100% authentic. For the location of the Gameday Connexion store nearest you or to shop from the convenience of your home go to their terrific new website: gamedayconnexion.com. Gamday Connexion offers the best quality, pricing, selection and customer service in the sports memorabilia and collectibles marketplace.

Friday, Dec. 9—Go the Dallas Cowboys–Detroit Lions game in style!!! The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions on Monday, dec. 26 in a 7:30 Monday Night Football start. This could well be a preview of a possible NFC playoff matchup down the road. The high bidder and guests will go to this game like few people ever had. The Cowboys have given us a package of FOUR tickets in a suite, a blue parking pass AND four pre-game field passes so you can feel what it’s like to be on the AT & T Stadium turf moments before kickoff. Enter the top bid and know just a little bit how it feels to be like Jerry Jones on game day.

Monday, Dec. 12— You and your partner fish one of the hottest fishing lakes in Mexico. Ron Speed Jr’s Adventures will take you to either Lake El Salto or Lake Picachos

For three days of fishing some time between January of 2017 and June of 2017. While at the camp in Mexico all your food, alcohol and guides are provided and you stay in wonderful lakeside cabins. Airfare to and from Mazatlan is not provided and and your last night’s hotel stay on your return trip is not covered though Ron Speed’s Adventures can get you fine rates at an excellent property in the city. This terrific journey also comes with a $50 gift certificate to Robert Carter’s Fishin’ World on at 4609 West Lover’s Lane to help you get the lures you’d need to haul in big, wonderful bass. It’s a trip valued at more than $3500!

Tuesday, Dec. 13—-Attention Cowboy fans and sports memorabilia shoppers! Gamed Connexion offers the high bidder two terrific items. The first is the iconic photo of a helmet-less Jason Witten fending off two Philadelphia Eagles defenders. This 28 X 24 beautifully framed and autographed collector’s item will mean even more someday when Witten;s inducted into the Dallas Cowboy Ring of Honor and the NFL Hall of Fame. But wait—there’s more. This prize also includes a ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR shopping spree at Gameday Connexion to buy photos, collectibles or memorabilia for your home or office or to give as gifts to your sporty friends.

—The gift certificate is good at any Gameday Connexion retail outlet

—There is no cash value to the certificate and it must be used all at once.

—It can be used only on in-stock items at retail prices shown.

—The certificate cannot be used on custom framing or public/private autograph signings

—Set up an appointment for your shopping spree.

Gameday Connexion specializes in sports autographs public appearances, custom framing and sports memorabilia including panoramic views of stadiums, banners, full-sized NFL and college football helmets and much, much more. There’s something for every sports fan at Gameday Connexion from NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB and more than 180 schools and all are 100% authentic. For the location of the Gameday Connexion store nearest you or to shop from the convenience of your home go to their terrific new website: gamedayconnexion.com. Gamday Connexion offers the best quality, pricing, selection and customer service in the sports memorabilia and collectibles marketplace.

Wednesday, Dec. 14— Hey, P1’s, check this out! Make your wife or girlfriend feel SO special with this gift that just keeps on giving from Chef Mark at Remarkable Affairs Catering. The high bidder for this item gets gourmet food delivered once a month for EVERY MONTH of 2017. Chef Mark and his staff each month prepares and delivers to your home a wonderful gourmet meal for FOUR. Two entrees, two sides, soup or salad and fresh seasonal fruit or dessert. And you get to choose what you want delivered off the menu Chef Mark sends you! Imagine how special your lady (or man) is going to feel when you present this gift to her or him. The food is prepared that day. All you have to do is heat and serve. It’s like a four-person dinner party EVERY MONTH for a year! All custom designed. All fresh, never frozen. This item retails for nearly $2000. Be the high bidder and all you have to do is have your knife, fork and napkins ready every month for fabulous food to arrive from Remarkable Catering at 972-462-7470.

Thursday, Dec. 15—Kick off your new year by getting fit! Long time personal trainer Mike Larsen offers his services for a month to help you with your New Year’s resolution to take better care of yourself. This package begins with an initial consultation with Mike to discuss your personal goals for fitness. Then you’ll train twice at week at your home or a gym. Mike has connections at several gyms so that’s not a concern. Simply choose the gym that’s most convenient for you and he. He will also conduct a session on meal planning that even includes a visit to a grocery store to help you shop for a healthier lifestyle. As part of assisting you in making better choices Mike will also discuss menu reading at restaurants and eating well if you happen to be on the road. Bid on this package for yourself or some who’d love to have it. The value of this prize is $1200.

Friday, Dec. 16—Your own feast!!! Jay Valley, the owner and chef at the fabulous new St. Rocco’s in the Trinity Groves complex will prepare your dinner for you and nine guests! In addition, Twiggy and Donovan Lewis and Mary and Norm Hitzges will join the party making it a feast for 14! St. Rocco’s features New York style Italian food that’ll make you think you’re dining on Broadway. And while you’re at St. Rocco’s be sure to visit their gorgeous rooftop lounge with spectacular views of downtown Dallas.

The winning bidder simply picks a weeknight (Monday through Thursday), arranges a time and Jay takes over. Your party doesn’t order dinner. The spectacular courses simply start arriving—appetizers, entrees, desserts for you and your party of 10 to enjoy. Lets the feast begin!!!

Monday, Dec. 19—Your table for six at Bob’s Steak and Chop House in Plano. Owner Bill Lenox and host-manager Silvio will provide a fantastic dinner for your party of six that will include appetizers, entrees, desserts and wine selected by Bob’s sommelier (That’s the wonderfully fancy name for for the person who knows EVERYTHING about wine). But your table will also include Twiggy and Donovan Lewis and Mary and Norm Hitzges. Be the high bidder for this spectacular meal, find convenient dates for everyone to be at Bob’s and contact Silvio to make reservations at 972 608 2627. Then be wined and dined in the style that has made Bob’s one of the most acclaimed restaurants in America.

Tuesday, Dec. 20—Go fishing with the best! Jimmy Smith has been guiding fishing trips on Lake Tawakoni for more than three decades now. He’s simply the best and now you and your group can fish with him TWICE! Jimmy’s Norm-a-thon gift is two halfway trips to fish Tawakoni for up to four people each time. Besides his remarkable expertise, Jimmy provides all the gear you’ll need (rods, reels, etc.). The high bidder simply contacts Jimmy (903-896-7066) to arrange convenient dates.

But wait—there’s more! How about also taking along the world’s best cooler on your days of fishing or for any occasion that calls for a cooler. And not just any cooler. Robert Carter of Fishin’ World at 4609 West Lovers Lane has donated a Yeti soft pack cooler to make your journeys even better (It’s a $349 value). So fill that Yeti to the brim and take someone fishing with Lake Tawakoni’s best guide.

Wednesday, Dec. 21—Have a NASCAR weekend like you’ve dreamed of. Eddie Gossage and Texas Motor Speedway have donated a fantastic package for two for the TMS NASCAR weekend of April 8-9 next year. This item includes;

—Two tickets in a suite for the Saturday night Cowboy 300 Xfinity series race

—Two suite tickets to Sunday NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

—Parking each day in the Crystal Parking lot

—A pair of “cold Garage” passes which entitle you to: garage and pit access during the entire week, Victory Lane celebrations with the Xfinity race winner including photos with that winner, seats right in front of the stage for Sunday’s Pre-Race concert and—here’s the best part–invitations to the post- Sprint Cup Race party and champagne toast. This celebration includes a Commerative Champagne Flute, live music and Chef’s Tables. WOW!

—But there’s even more. For this race weekend you’ll also be made members of the exclusive Speedway Club where you can enjoy dining from the Starlight Room on the 8th floor overlooking TMS. The Speedway Club has a spa and salon and so much more. Be the high bidder for this TMS package and be the King and Queen of NASCAR next April.

THURSDAY Dec. 22 —- Have a Cotton pickin’ fabulous time!!! Three different companies have combined to put together the most incredible Cotton Bowl package you could ever imagine.

First, we bigger with the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association itself. They’ve provided us an amazing four pack of items for the Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl Classic between Wisconsin and Western Michigan (1 p. m. kickoff). To begin you get FOUR excellent seats to the game. But that’s just the start of this wonderful prize. Your group also has FOUR pre-game field passes so you can be on the AT & T Stadium surface well before the game for the pageantry of the event and as the teams warm-up for the game. Your day begins even earlier though because you’ve also got FOUR tickets to the Big Cotton Bowl Bash that opens at 9 a. m. and runs until noon at AT &T Stadium. Your Cotton Bowl partying started though on Sunday, Jan. 1, with FOUR seats at the Cotton Bowl’s Big Play Luncheon at the Anatole Hotel from 11:30-1:30.

Second, so where will you park at AT & T Stadium for the Big Bash, your pre-game spent on the field and the game itself? Forget any need for a blue parking pass because you’ll be picked up early that morning and limoed to the stadium and back home by Premier Transportation. Premier is the TWO-TIME National Operator of the Year and just celebrated its 20th anniversary as one of America’s leading ground transportation companies. Premier’s fleet includes dozens and dozens and dozens of sedans, SUVs, limousines, Mercedes limo sprinters, and buses. And now Premier has just added six brand new motor coaches which travel up to 56 people in high style. You can check out the website Eric Devlin’s Premier Transportation at premierofdallas.com.

And there’s still more!!!!!!!

Gameday Connexion has provided two fabulous sports collectibles that celebrate the iconic 1983 match-up between Dan Marino’s Pitt Panthers and the SMY Pony Express which featured

the all-American SMU backfield of Erick Dickerson and Craig James. Your prize is an authentic Miami Dolphin helmet signed by Hall of Famer Dan Marino and a large, beautifully framed and autographed candid photo of Dickerson and James.

Gameday Connexion specializes in sports autographs public appearances, custom framing and sports memorabilia including panoramic views of stadiums, banners, full-sized NFL and college football helmets and much, much more. There’s something for every sports fan at Gameday Connexion from NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB and more than 180 schools and all are 100% authentic. For the location of the Gameday Connexion store nearest you or to shop from the convenience of your home go to their terrific new website, gamedayconnexion.com. Gamday Connexion offers the best quality, pricing, selection and customer service in the sports memorabilia and collectibles marketplace.

FRIDAY, Dec. 23—Your own Ticket Cowboy Playoff watching party for FOUR people. The high bidder for this item and his group gets to join us in studio for the Cowboys first playoff game whenever that might be. Arrive at the Ticket about as hour before kickoff, enjoy some very fine Desperado’s Mexican food, sit right in the studios and watch the game with Donovan, Norm, Producer Joe Letsche and Technical Director Charlie Wade and then hang out for the post-game show. Get your group together, get your best bid in and watch the first Cowboys playoff game at the Ticket mothership with the post-game crew.