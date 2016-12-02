Picks of the Pole Dec. 2-5.

FOOTBALL

Here are your Picks of the Pole for the games of the weekend of Dec. 2-5.

Season so far

NFL Pre-season (completed): 6-3

College football: Last week 13-16…..Season thus far: 127-117

NFL football: Last week: 3-3………Season thus far: 35-55

TOTAL RECORD ENTERING THIS WEEKEND:168-175

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

DOUBLE PLAYS: Oklahoma State +11 Oklahoma

Arkansas State – 23 Texas State

SINGLE PLAYS;

West Virginia – 17 1/2 Baylor

Kansas State +4 TCU

Louisiana Tech +10 W. Kentucky

Temple +3 Navy

Alabama – 24 Florida

Colorado + 7 1/2 Washington

Louisiana Tech–W. Kentucky OVER 80 1/2

Oklahoma State–Oklahoma OVER 77

NFL

DOUBLE PLAY; Atlanta -4 1/2 Kansas City

SINGLE PLAYS;

New Orleans -6 Detroit

Green Bay -6 1/2 Houston

Buffalo + 3 Oakland

Washington +2 1/2 Arizona

Washington–Arizona OVER 49 1/2

NY Giants–Pittsburgh UNDER 48

Please post in the morning guys. Cheers.