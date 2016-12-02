Picks of the Pole Dec. 2-5.

FOOTBALL
Here are your Picks of the Pole for the games of the weekend of Dec. 2-5.
Season so far
NFL Pre-season (completed): 6-3
College football: Last week 13-16…..Season thus far: 127-117
NFL football: Last week: 3-3………Season thus far: 35-55
TOTAL RECORD ENTERING THIS WEEKEND:168-175
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
DOUBLE PLAYS: Oklahoma State +11 Oklahoma
Arkansas State – 23 Texas State
SINGLE PLAYS;
West Virginia – 17 1/2 Baylor
Kansas State +4 TCU
Louisiana Tech +10 W. Kentucky
Temple +3 Navy
Alabama – 24 Florida
Colorado + 7 1/2 Washington
Louisiana Tech–W. Kentucky OVER 80 1/2
Oklahoma State–Oklahoma OVER 77
NFL
DOUBLE PLAY; Atlanta -4 1/2 Kansas City
SINGLE PLAYS;
New Orleans -6 Detroit
Green Bay -6 1/2 Houston
Buffalo + 3 Oakland
Washington +2 1/2 Arizona
Washington–Arizona OVER 49 1/2
NY Giants–Pittsburgh UNDER 48
Please post in the morning guys. Cheers.