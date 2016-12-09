Picks of the Pole Dec. 10-12

Here are your Picks of the Pole for the football games of the weekend of Dec. 10-12.
THIS YEAR’S RECORD
NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3
College: Last week: 4-8….Season so far: 131-125
NFL: Last week: 3-5…..Season so far: 38-60
TOTAL FOOTBALL THUS FAR: 175-188
COLLEGE:
Army +6 Navy
NFL
DOUBLE PLAYS: Pittsburgh -3 Buffalo
Green Bay +3 Seattle
Arizona -1 1/2 Miami
Baltimore +7 New England
SINGLE PLAYS:
Tennessee -1 Denver
Indianapolis -6 1/2 Houston
Cleveland +5 1/2 Cincinnati
Detroit -8 Chicago
New Orleans -3 Tampa Bay
Green Bay—Seattle UNDER 46
NY Giants +3 1/2 Dallas
Good hunting!!!