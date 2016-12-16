Picks of the Pole: Friday, Dec. 15 -Thursday Dec. 21.

FOOTBALL

Here are your Picks of the Pole for the college bowl games and NFL games of Friday, Dec. 15 through Thursday Dec. 21.

SEASON RECORD:

NFL Pre-season (completed): 6-3

College football: Last week 1-0…..Season so far:132-125

NFL football: Last week: 6-7…..Season so far: 44-67

TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 182-195

BOWL GAMES

All single plays

Dec. 17—New Mexico Bowl: UTSA—New Mexico UNDER 58

Dec. 17—AutoNation Bowl : Arkansas State +5 1/2 UCF

Dec. 17—Camelia Bowl : Appalachian State +1 Toledo

Appalachian State—Toledo OVER 57 1/2

Dec. 19— Miami Beach Bowl:Tulsa -12 1/2 Central Michigan

Dec. 21—Pointsettia Bowl :Wyoming +8 1/2 San Diego State

Dec. 22—Famous Idaho Potato: Idaho +13 1/2 Colorado State

NFL

DOUBLE PLAYS: Baltimore -5 1.2 Philadelphia

Green Bay -5 1/2 Chicago

SINGLE PLAYS:

Tennessee +5 1/2 Kansas City

Atlanta -14 San Francisco

Minnesota -4 Indianapolis

Denver +3 New England

Pittsburgh -3 Cincinnati

Tampa Bay +7 Dallas

Carolina–Washington OVER 51

Good hunting!!!!