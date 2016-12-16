Picks of the Pole: Friday, Dec. 15 -Thursday Dec. 21.

FOOTBALL
Here are your Picks of the Pole for the college bowl games and NFL games of Friday, Dec. 15 through Thursday Dec. 21.
SEASON RECORD:
NFL Pre-season (completed): 6-3
College football: Last week 1-0…..Season so far:132-125
NFL football: Last week: 6-7…..Season so far: 44-67
TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 182-195
BOWL GAMES
All single plays
Dec. 17—New Mexico Bowl: UTSA—New Mexico UNDER 58
Dec. 17—AutoNation Bowl : Arkansas State +5 1/2 UCF
Dec. 17—Camelia Bowl : Appalachian State +1 Toledo
Appalachian State—Toledo OVER 57 1/2
Dec. 19— Miami Beach Bowl:Tulsa -12 1/2 Central Michigan
Dec. 21—Pointsettia Bowl :Wyoming +8 1/2 San Diego State
Dec. 22—Famous Idaho Potato: Idaho +13 1/2 Colorado State
NFL
DOUBLE PLAYS: Baltimore -5 1.2 Philadelphia
Green Bay -5 1/2 Chicago
SINGLE PLAYS:
Tennessee +5 1/2 Kansas City
Atlanta -14 San Francisco
Minnesota -4 Indianapolis
Denver +3 New England
Pittsburgh -3 Cincinnati
Tampa Bay +7 Dallas
Carolina–Washington OVER 51
Good hunting!!!!