PICKS OF THE POLE: NFL games & the college bowl games through Dec. 29

FOOTBALL

Here are you Picks of the Pole the weekend’s NFL games and the college bowl games through Thursday Dec. 29

Season record

NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3

College football: Last week 6-1…..Season so far: 138-126

NFL Football: Last week: 4-7….Season so far: 48-75

TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 192-203

NFL

SINGLE PLAYS:

Cleveland +6 San Diego

New Orleans -3 Tampa Bay

Green Bay -6 1/2 Minnesota

Indianapolis +3 1/2 Oakland

Seattle -8 Arizona

Houston -1 Cincinnati

Pittsburgh -5 Baltimore

Detroit +7 Dallas

New Orleans–Tampa Bay OVER 52 1/2

COLLEGE BOWLS

DOUBLE PLAYS: Dec. 28—Texas Bowl: Kansas State +2 1/2 Texas A&M

Dec. 29—Belk Bowl: Arkansas +7 Virginia Tech

SINGLE PLAYS:

Dec. 23—Bahamas Bowl: Old Dominion -4 E. Michigan

Dec. 23—Armed Forces Bowl: Navy +6 1/2 La. Tech

Dec. 26—St. Petersburg Bowl: Mississippi State -13 1/2 Miami Ohio

Dec. 26—Quick Lane Bowl: Boston College +1 Maryland

Dec. 27—Military Bowl: Wake Forest +11 1/2 Temple

Dec. 27—Cactus Bowl: Boise State -7 1/2 Baylor

Dec. 28—Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern +5 1/2 Pitt

Dec. 28—Russell Athletic Bowl: West Virginia +2 1/2 Miami Florida

Dec. 29—Birmingham Bowl: South Carolina +10 South Florida

Good hunting and Happy Holidays!!!