PICKS OF THE POLE: NFL games & the college bowl games through Dec. 29

Here are you Picks of the Pole the weekend’s NFL games and the college bowl games through Thursday Dec. 29
Season record
NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3
College football: Last week 6-1…..Season so far: 138-126
NFL Football: Last week: 4-7….Season so far: 48-75
TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 192-203
NFL
SINGLE PLAYS:
Cleveland +6 San Diego
New Orleans -3 Tampa Bay
Green Bay -6 1/2 Minnesota
Indianapolis +3 1/2 Oakland
Seattle -8 Arizona
Houston -1 Cincinnati
Pittsburgh -5 Baltimore
Detroit +7 Dallas
New Orleans–Tampa Bay OVER 52 1/2
COLLEGE BOWLS
DOUBLE PLAYS: Dec. 28—Texas Bowl: Kansas State +2 1/2 Texas A&M
Dec. 29—Belk Bowl: Arkansas +7 Virginia Tech
SINGLE PLAYS:
Dec. 23—Bahamas Bowl: Old Dominion -4 E. Michigan
Dec. 23—Armed Forces Bowl: Navy +6 1/2 La. Tech
Dec. 26—St. Petersburg Bowl: Mississippi State -13 1/2 Miami Ohio
Dec. 26—Quick Lane Bowl: Boston College +1 Maryland
Dec. 27—Military Bowl: Wake Forest +11 1/2 Temple
Dec. 27—Cactus Bowl: Boise State -7 1/2 Baylor
Dec. 28—Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern +5 1/2 Pitt
Dec. 28—Russell Athletic Bowl: West Virginia +2 1/2 Miami Florida
Dec. 29—Birmingham Bowl: South Carolina +10 South Florida
Good hunting and Happy Holidays!!!