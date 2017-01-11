Ticketstock 2017 is February 17 & 18 at Irving Convention Center

Ticket Timewasters Saturday Night at 6pm. New Night, New Time, New Songs!
The Ticket Timewasters close down our 23rd Ticketstock, performing for the first time ever on a SATURDAY NIGHT! Downbeat is at 6pm! So be there early to see Cal Ripken and Pre-Party in our Craft Beer Garden.
Wait, Did we just say CRAFT BEER GARDEN?!
Yes we sure did! Bud Light will bring you the best craft beers from across North Texas and the USA inside the Irving Convention Center (Must be 21 yrs old to enter the garden). We invite you to enjoy responsibly. And we strongly suggest you meet your friends inside the Craft Beer Garden on Saturday Afternoon to Pre Party before the Timewasters concert.
Other Ticketstock Schtick:
Classic 80s arcade games brought to by Free Play Arcade. Test your high scores for free on some of our childhood favorites.
Special Appearance by “Lacy Underalls” of Caddyshack Fame. Actress Cindy Morgan will be at the Ticket Promotions tent on Friday February 17th, from 3pm to 7pm. Brought to you by Load Bearing Walls and Soils Alive.
Rules for obtaining a Public Meet and Greet Photo Opp with Cal Ripken Jr.
This year we have a unique opportunity with Cal Ripken Jr. He will NOT be signing autographs instead he will be taking personal photos. THESE ARE NOT CELL PHONE SELFIES and SELFIES ARE NOT ALLOWED.
We will release Cal Ripken Jr photo pass wristbands at The Ticketstock Box Office on Saturday at TBD.
- You must be in line by the above time to receive a photo pass wristband. At TBD time from the main stage a random number that corresponds to a wrist band number will be randomly drawn. That wrist band will be given photo pass ticket #1 and all other tickets will be passed out in sequential order to those holding wrist bands numbered after the random number that is drawn. EXAPMLE: If there are 2,000 wrist bands handed out to autograph seekers who line up for autographs, and number “500” is randomly drawn, and all athletes are signing 100 autographs, then wrist band holders 500-599 will receive autograph tickets for that athlete.
- During the Meet and Great, photo pass numbers will be called IN ORDER. When you approach for your meet and greet with Cal Ripken and both your wristband and photo pass are presented, a professional photographer will take your photo and you will be given instructions on how to download the photo online free of charge. The online photo will be secure and available for a predetermined (TBD) amount of time.
- The Ticket, Irving Convention Center and the Irving Police Department reserve the right to remove any patron from any line at any time, for any reason, and also reserves the right to refuse a photo to any patron if behavior becomes unruly or unsafe for others attending the event.
- You MUST hold both the wristband and the photo pass ticket to receive a photo.
- The Ticket, Cal Ripken Jr, or the Irving Convention Center are not responsible for winners personal internet outages or lack of internet connectivity.