Ticketstock 2017 is February 17 & 18 at Irving Convention Center





Ticket Timewasters Saturday Night at 6pm . New Night, New Time, New Songs!

The Ticket Timewasters close down our 23rd Ticketstock, performing for the first time ever on a SATURDAY NIGHT! Downbeat is at 6pm! So be there early to see Cal Ripken and Pre-Party in our Craft Beer Garden.

Wait, Did we just say CRAFT BEER GARDEN?!

Yes we sure did! Bud Light will bring you the best craft beers from across North Texas and the USA inside the Irving Convention Center (Must be 21 yrs old to enter the garden). We invite you to enjoy responsibly. And we strongly suggest you meet your friends inside the Craft Beer Garden on Saturday Afternoon to Pre Party before the Timewasters concert.

Other Ticketstock Schtick:

Classic 80s arcade games brought to by Free Play Arcade. Test your high scores for free on some of our childhood favorites.

Special Appearance by “Lacy Underalls” of Caddyshack Fame. Actress Cindy Morgan will be at the Ticket Promotions tent on Friday February 17th, from 3pm to 7pm. Brought to you by Load Bearing Walls and Soils Alive.