Draft Nuggets 2017: Entry #2

Posted on

Draft Nuggets 2017: Entry #2

By Jeff Bowers of www.draftnarrative.com

Twitter: @sportsnarrative

Underclassmen declaring

This year the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft was Monday Jan 16th. The number of underclassmen declaring each year has mostly seen steady growth with a real explosion starting in 2012 and the implementation of the rookie salary cap. Here is a chart of the past 10 years:

Year

Underclassmen leaving

Year

Underclassmen leaving

2016

96

2011

56

2015

74

2010

53

2014

98

2009

46

2013

73

2008

53

2012

65

2007

40

Notably 2015 is an exception to the rise. That year, the NFL advisory board changed how they evaluated and graded potential NFL prospects. Prior to 2015, players were given grades in the categories:

–           In the 1st round

–          As high as 2nd round

–          As high as 3rd round

–          After the 3rd round

–          In no round at all

The board had a pretty solid track record, with a 73.7% accuracy rate. However, nearly 53% of players who received an “After the 3rd round” or worse grade from 2012 to 2014 weren’t drafted at all and the big year of 2014 saw 37% of all the underclassmen go completely undrafted. So the system was changed. Currently, players who submit their resume to the advisory board are give 3 levels of grades:

–          1st round

–          2nd round

–          Neither (and the board advises them to stay in school)

In addition, the number of players from any one school allowed to submit to the advisory board was limited to five. These factors served to curb early entrants in 2015. However 2016 saw the number soar right back to previous levels and 2017 is keeping with that trend.

In the 2017 NFL Draft class, there are 98 underclassmen declared eligible for the draft (with official list from the NFL due out on Friday Jan 20th). These underclassmen have increasingly dominated Day 1 and 2 of the NFL draft. In fact, 20 of the Top 25 prospects and 38 of the Top 50 on www.nfldraftscout.com are underclassmen. Here is the unofficial list of declared underclassmen:

 

» Jamal Adams

S

LSU 

» Alex Anzalone

LB

Florida 

» Budda Baker

S

Washington 

» Derek Barnett

DE

Tennessee 

» Garett Bolles

OT

Utah 

» Caleb Brantley

DT

Florida 

» Noah Brown

WR

Ohio State 

» KD Cannon

WR

Baylor 

» Gareon Conley

CB

Ohio State 

» James Conner

RB

Pitt 

» Dalvin Cook

RB

Florida State 

» Zach Cunningham

LB

Vanderbilt

» Malachi Dupre

WR

LSU 

» Ukeme Eligwe

LB

GA Souther

» Jerod Evans

QB

Virginia Tech 

» Isaiah Ford

WR

Virginia Tech 

» D’Onta Foreman

RB

Texas 

» Leonard Fournette

RB

LSU 

» Wayne Gallman

RB

Clemson 

» Myles Garrett

DE

Texas A&M 

» Shelton Gibson

WR

West Virginia 

» Davon Godchaux

DL

LSU 

» Chris Godwin

WR

Penn State 

» Jermaine Grace

LB

Miami 

» Derrick Griffin

WR

TX Southern

» Chad Hansen

WR

Cal 

» Charles Harris

DE

Missouri 

» Carlos Henderson

WR

Louisiana Tech 

» Brian Hill

RB

Wyoming 

» Bucky Hodges

TE

Virginia Tech 

» Elijah Hood

RB

North Carolina 

» Malik Hooker

S

Ohio State 

» Marlon Humphrey

CB

Alabama 

» Adoree’ Jackson

CB

USC

» Roderick Johnson

OT

Florida State 

» Aaron Jones

RB

UTEP 

» Josh Jones

S

N.C. State 

» Nazair Jones

DT

North Carolina 

» Sidney Jones

CB

Washington 

» Brad Kaaya

QB

Miami 

» Alvin Kamara

RB

Tennessee 

» DeShone Kizer

QB

Notre Dame 

» Jerome Lane

WR

Akron 

» Marshon Lattimore

CB

Ohio State 

» Carl Lawson

DE

Auburn 

» Elijah Lee

LB

Kansas State 

» Marlon Mack

RB

USF 

» Patrick Mahomes

QB

Texas Tech 

» Josh Malone

WR

Tennessee 

» Damien Mama

OL

USC 

» Christian McCaffrey

RB

Stanford 

» Malik McDowell

DL

Michigan State 

» Isaiah McKenzie

WR

Georgia 

» Deon-Tay McManus

WR

Marshall 

» Raekwon McMillan

LB

Ohio State 

» Jeremy McNichols

RB

Boise State 

» Joe Mixon

RB

Oklahoma 

» Al-Quadin Muhammad

DE

Miami 

» Montae Nicholson

S

Michigan State 

» David Njoku

TE

Miami 

» Speedy Noil

WR

Texas A&M 

» Marcus Oliver

LB

Indiana 

» Jabrill Peppers

LB/S

Michigan 

» Samaje Perine

RB

Oklahoma 

» Elijah Qualls

DL

Washington 

» Ryan Ramczyk

OT

Wisconsin 

» Devine Redding

RB

Indiana 

» Cam Robinson

OT

Alabama 

» John Ross

WR

Washington 

» Travis Rudolph

WR

FSU 

» Artavis Scott

WR

Clemson 

» Curtis Samuel

Ath

Ohio State 

» Ricky Seals-Jones

WR

Texas A&M 

» Adam Shaheen

TE

Ashland 

» David Sharpe

OL

Florida 

» Garrett Sickels

DE

Penn State 

» JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

USC 

» ArDarius Stewart

WR

Alabama 

» Damore’ea Stringfellow

WR

Ole Miss 

» Teez Tabor

CB

Florida 

» Vincent Taylor

DT

Oklahoma St

» Solomon Thomas

DL

Stanford 

» Mitch Trubisky

QB

North Carolina 

» Eddie Vanderdoes

DL

UCLA 

» Anthony Walker

LB

Northwestern 

» Charles Walker

DL

Oklahoma 

» Deshaun Watson

QB

Clemson 

» T.J. Watt

LB

Wisconsin 

» Marcus Williams

S

Utah 

» Stanley “Boom” Williams

RB

Kentucky 

» Mike Williams

WR

Clemson 

» Howard Wilson

CB

Houston 

» Quincy Wilson

CB

Florida 

» Joe Yearby

RB

Miami

» Ishmael Zamora

WR

Baylor

 

This week starts practices at the East/West Shrine game in St. Petersburg, FL. A full write up of those events as well as a Senior Bowl preview coming next week

Bob Sturm’s Blog

NORM HITZGES BLOG

JUNIOR MILLER’S BLOG

The Local Ticket