Draft Nuggets 2017: Entry #2

By Jeff Bowers of www.draftnarrative.com

Twitter: @sportsnarrative

Underclassmen declaring

This year the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft was Monday Jan 16th. The number of underclassmen declaring each year has mostly seen steady growth with a real explosion starting in 2012 and the implementation of the rookie salary cap. Here is a chart of the past 10 years:

Year Underclassmen leaving Year Underclassmen leaving 2016 96 2011 56 2015 74 2010 53 2014 98 2009 46 2013 73 2008 53 2012 65 2007 40

Notably 2015 is an exception to the rise. That year, the NFL advisory board changed how they evaluated and graded potential NFL prospects. Prior to 2015, players were given grades in the categories:

– In the 1st round

– As high as 2nd round

– As high as 3rd round

– After the 3rd round

– In no round at all

The board had a pretty solid track record, with a 73.7% accuracy rate. However, nearly 53% of players who received an “After the 3rd round” or worse grade from 2012 to 2014 weren’t drafted at all and the big year of 2014 saw 37% of all the underclassmen go completely undrafted. So the system was changed. Currently, players who submit their resume to the advisory board are give 3 levels of grades:

– 1st round

– 2nd round

– Neither (and the board advises them to stay in school)

In addition, the number of players from any one school allowed to submit to the advisory board was limited to five. These factors served to curb early entrants in 2015. However 2016 saw the number soar right back to previous levels and 2017 is keeping with that trend.

In the 2017 NFL Draft class, there are 98 underclassmen declared eligible for the draft (with official list from the NFL due out on Friday Jan 20th). These underclassmen have increasingly dominated Day 1 and 2 of the NFL draft. In fact, 20 of the Top 25 prospects and 38 of the Top 50 on www.nfldraftscout.com are underclassmen. Here is the unofficial list of declared underclassmen: