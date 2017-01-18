Little Elm Detective Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead

LITTLE ELM (WBAP/KLIF News) – A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a home in Little Elm.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we announce the passing of Detective Jerry Walker,” said Police Chief Rodney Harrison during a news conference this evening. “He was a model officer and a person who will be missed here at the department and in the Town.”

Police said the incident began around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find a man with a gun screaming at them from a backyard. Walker, 48, was among the first officers to arrive on scene. “Officers established a perimeter to contain the situation when they were met with gunfire from inside the home. Police returned fire. It was at this initial exchange that Detective Walker was wounded,” the department said in a news release. Schools in the area were put on lock down as a precaution.

Walker was taken to Denton Regional Health Center where he later died. He is the first Little Elm officer killed in the line of duty. Walker had been on the force for 18 years. He is survived by four children, the youngest a few months old and the oldest 22. Services for Detective Walker are pending.

Little Elm Fire Chief Brian Roach spoke to reporters Tuesday night prior to the announcement of Walker’s death. “I know he’s been here a very long time. He is a staple of Little Elm and very well-known in the community,” he said.

The man suspected of shooting Det. Walker was later found dead.

Shortly after news broke of Walker’s death. People started a makeshift memorial at police headquarters. Support also poured out on social media.

Prayers to Little Elm PD Detective Jerry Walker. @LittleElmTX pic.twitter.com/tQfMXLCP9I — Denton Co Sheriff (@DentonCoSheriff) January 18, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Little Elm police officer that was shot today. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 18, 2017

@Dallas_Sheriff offers our condolences to the Little Elm Police Department and the family of Det. Jerry Walker. — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) January 18, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family, both Blue and Blood, of Det. Jerry Walker with Little Elm PD who died in the line of duty today. — Dallas ISD Police (@disdpolice) January 18, 2017 We send our well wishes to @LittleElmOEM Brothers & Sisters in Blue. May you find comfort & strength during this difficult time. #family — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 17, 2017

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Little Elm Det. Jerry Walker after he was shot in the line of duty.

#HeroesLiveForever #EndOfWatch pic.twitter.com/u22hm8Puqi — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) January 18, 2017

We lose another community hero this evening, a father of four. Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker. Prayers for his family & colleagues pic.twitter.com/v40QYskFOh — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) January 18, 2017

Prayers for our brothers & sisters at Little Elm PD who mourn the loss of one of their own. Shocked & saddened. Detective Jerry Walker pic.twitter.com/wEfM7eGtki — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 18, 2017

Students and staff of LEHS, please wear blue tomorrow in honor of Det. Jerry Walker. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/r90t9lppqh — Little Elm HS (@LittleElmHS) January 18, 2017

We’d like to send our support and condolences to the family of Detective Jerry Walker and the Little Elm Police Dept. for this tragic loss. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 18, 2017

This is crazy. We lost a good one today. He looked out for me in high school. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Sn4SNrLXTa — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 18, 2017

