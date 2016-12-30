Picks of the Pole Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 2.

Lads—rather than have you make all those corrections, here’s the NEW COPY —post this one:

FOOTBALL

Here are your Picks of the Pole for the games of Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2.

SEASON RECORD

NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3

College football: Last week 7-5…….Season so far: 145-131

NFL football: Last week 5-4……..Season so far: 53-79

TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 204-213

NFL

DOUBLE PLAY: Green Bay -3 Detroit

SINGLE PLAYS:

Pittsburgh -6 Cleveland

Indianapolis -4 1/2 Jacksonville

New Orleans +7 Atlanta

San Diego +5 1/2 Kansas City

Seattle -10 San Francisco

COLLEGE

DOUBLE PLAYS:

Dec. 30—Orange Bowl: Florida State +7 Michigan

Dec. 31—Citrus Bowl: LSU -3 Louisville

Dec. 31—Fiesta Bowl: Clemson +3 Ohio State

Jan. 2—–Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma—Auburn OVER 63 1/2

SINGLE PLAYS:

Dec. 30—-Liberty Bowl: Georgia +3 1/2 TCU

Georgia—TCU UNDER 49

Dec. 30—-Arizona Bowl: Air Force -14 South Alabama

Dec. 31—Taxslayer Bowl: Kentucky +3 Georgia Tech

Dec. 31—Fiesta Bowl: Clemson—Ohio State OVER 59

Dec. 31—Peach Bowl: Washington +13 1/2 Alabama

Happy New Years and good hunting!!!