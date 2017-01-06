Picks of the Pole – WILDCARD WEEKEND

FOOTBALL
Here are your Picks of the Pole for the NFL playoff games this weekend. The selection for the national championship of college football will be posted early Monday morning.
Season Results
NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3
College football: Last week: 8-6….Season so far: 153-137
NFL football : Last week: 3-4….Season so far: 56-83
TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 215 -223
DOUBLE PLAY: Pittsburgh -10 Miami
SINGLE PLAYS:
Houston -3 1/2 Oakland
Houston–Oakland UNDER 36 1/2
Seattle–Detroit OVER 43 1/2
Pittsburgh—Miami OVER 46
Good hunting!!!