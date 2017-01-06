Picks of the Pole – WILDCARD WEEKEND

FOOTBALL

Here are your Picks of the Pole for the NFL playoff games this weekend. The selection for the national championship of college football will be posted early Monday morning.

Season Results

NFL pre-season (completed): 6-3

College football: Last week: 8-6….Season so far: 153-137

NFL football : Last week: 3-4….Season so far: 56-83

TOTAL FOOTBALL RECORD THUS FAR: 215 -223

DOUBLE PLAY: Pittsburgh -10 Miami

SINGLE PLAYS:

Houston -3 1/2 Oakland

Houston–Oakland UNDER 36 1/2

Seattle–Detroit OVER 43 1/2

Pittsburgh—Miami OVER 46

Good hunting!!!